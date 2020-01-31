KIRKLAND, Wash. — It's a hole in one for the brand new Lounge by Topgolf in Kirkland. The indoor lounge concept is the first of its kind for Topgolf. In fact, this is the first one in the entire world.

The venue features a full-service restaurant and bar along with four Topgolf Swing Suites where you can play virtual multi-sport games. Of course there's golf but you can also try your hand at being a quarterback, pitcher or fend off the apocalypse with zombie dodgeball. And don't be fooled by the "virtual" part – you will definitely work up a sweat playing these games.

The restaurant serves upscale dishes you can share with your entire group or eat by yourself. No judgment here if you tackle the meat and cheese pretzel board by yourself. Another standout includes the smoking pulled pork taco board. The chef uses a smoke gun infuser to flavor the meat.

The Lounge by Topgolf in Kirkland includes a full service restaurant with smoking pulled pork tacos.

Lounge by Topgolf also plays with smoke at the bar. Their signature drink is the smoking long island. It's served with aromatic fog in a glass tea kettle. It's poured over the drink for an interactive and visually appealing experience.

The Lounge by Topgolf's signature cocktail is the Smoking Long Island.

