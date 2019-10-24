KIRKLAND, Wash. — Kirkland has a wealth of places to visit, from picturesque parks to hip coffee spots to a quickly-growing downtown. There are way too many cool spots to document all in one place, but here are few locations to visit.

Sheri Putzke, Windermere real estate agent in the area, knows a thing or two about Kirkland. One of her favorite spots for coffee is urban COFFEE lounge, which serves up both coffee and alcohol, along with unique drinks like the chai-der. Yes, that's chai and hot apple cider, combined to create a very cozy autumnal drink. Strange concept, but highly recommended!

urban COFFEE lounge | 9744 NE 119th Way

urban COFFEE lounge is the place to be in Juanita Village.

Downtown Kirkland is another favorite spot of Sheri's- specifically, Park Lane, arguably the focal point in DT Kirk. Am I allowed to call it DT Kirk? We'll see if it catches on.

In the summer, Park Lane becomes a hub of activity. On Sundays in the summer, Park Lane is closed to cars, so pedestrians can stroll, browse and dine in the sunshine. It's a great way to take full advantage of the vibrant street.

Marina Park Pavilion is also a favorite spot of Sheri's- especially when there's a radiant sky like the one below. It's her favorite spot to sit back and watch sunsets.

Marina Park Pavilion | 25 Lakeshore Plaza

Marina Park Pavilion in downtown Kirkland is a great place for sunsets.

If you're a foodie, Kirkland, of course, has some incredible restaurants as well. Lilac Cafe and Cafe Juanita are there for your Italian food needs, while Bottle & Bull is a swanky 21-and-up restaurant that serves drinks based on the life and times of Ernest Hemingway.

Their food is inspired by the travels of Ernest Hemingway.

Bottle & Bull | 105 Lake St.

