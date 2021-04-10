Solid cedar home in Kirkland is an urban retreat - Unreal Estate

It not only looks good... it smells amazing, too! #k5evening

KIRKLAND, Wash. — When Keith and Joy Wilbur set about adding an addition to their Kirkland home they very much had the outdoors in mind.

"What I really like about it it's like living in nature. I love to walk up in the morning and it's light and bright even if it's cloudy and rainy outside it just doesn't matter," said Joy.



Their custom contemporary craftsman is built almost entirely of solid cedar both inside and out.



"I love the cedar because it makes me feel like I'm walking in the woods," said Joy. "The house feels a lot larger than it is but that's part of the design. This main area of the house is 42 feet from front to back so it's all open. With the kitchen at a different level, you feel like you're in a different zone. It feels far away."



The kitchen comes with cabinets made of ash wood, and the drawers are pretty cool too.



"You pull open a drawer and there's lights inside."



Just off the kitchen is the massive living room.



"I think I have room for 20 people to sit. So it's got a lot of space to it."



The primary bedroom in the home almost takes up the whole downstairs.



"We put in engineered hickory flooring. We put a sauna in there. Big walk-in closet," said Keith.



"There's a seating area down there too. And there's a fireplace. I love it. It’s a very cozy place to go in the evening," added Joy.



Another place the couple likes to go is their room on the back deck.



"It adds more to the deck area. It seats a lot of people. We slept in there for 4 months while they were working on the construction. It's got a mini-kitchen in it with a refrigerator. When people come it's just a really inviting conversation area."



And don't forget, they're still the original home that's been remodel attached right next door.



"It's really a house all by itself."



Carla Marsh, a broker for Compass Real Estate explained: "This is an escape from the city in my mind because you get to walk in the door in the door and you don't have to drive to the mountains. You get to walk in the door and live in this space that would rival anything you would find in the mountains.”



So if you like the outdoors inside too, Keith and Joy know the perfect urban retreat.



"I hope somebody else will get the feeling of living in nature and want to share that feeling with their family and friends."