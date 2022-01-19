x
Kirkland company turns Boeing jets into flying palaces

When the super rich want to turn private jets into palaces in the sky, they turn to a Kirkland company called Greenpoint Technologies. #k5evening
Kirkland's Greenpoint Technologies design luxury interiors for jets.

Imagine flying high in super-yacht splendor. Getting down to business in a Fortune 500 boardroom. Or catching up on sleep... in a stateroom fit for a king. It can all happen on your personalized Boeing jumbo jet... with the help of Kirkland based Greenpoint Technologies.

"What you have in your yacht or your hotel room or your palace is what they want and what we bring," says Greenpoint design director Annika Svore Wicklund. She says Greenpoint has added karaoke machines, faucets with precious gems even silk carpets to Boeing Dreamliners.

Before and After Greenpoint Technologies turns empty Boeing planes into palaces

