SEATTLE — Saint Bryan and Jose Cedeno host from Trackside Pizza in Puyallup. FEATURING: Jose joins the Seattle Clipper Race Team, Box and Burgers Eatery, Seattle's Not-Creepy Gathering for Singles, and the casts of Chicago Fire, PD and Med.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Clipper Race Australia -

Upscale Hawaiian food for reasonable prices in Kirkland? Yes, please! - Box and Burgers Eatery is located in Totem Hill Plaza.

Yppah, Naked Giants, Temples and more come to town this weekend - Need plans this weekend? There are plenty of great bands to choose from this Friday in Seattle - The Music That Matters

Finding love at The Not-Creepy Gathering - No screens or swipes at these Puget Sound area meet-ups.

Chicago Wed 2020 -

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.