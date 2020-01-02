EDMONDS, Wash. — Jim Dever hosts from The Haus of Dogs in Edmonds. FEATURING: Where Are They Now: Steven Shpreyregin, WGU Alum Denisha Saucedo, Ivar's Dancin With the Clams, Big Top Curiosity Shop, and Outdoors For All

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Wraps Dog Cafe -

What ever happened to Seattle's 12-year-old basketball coach? - We catch up with Steven Shpreyregin 11 years after his feature on 'Evening'

This award-winning Kent teacher STOMPs her way to better education - As a kid, Denisha Saucedo didn't have a positive experience in school- but now, she's using her own story to help her students thrive. Sponsored by WGU Washington.

The 1991 Seattle music video featuring... dancing clams?! - Flashback Friday - A Seattle icon, these Ivar's clams really know how to party!

The greatest (weirdest) shop on earth may be in Seattle - Big Top Curiosity Shop is a circus in a store, carrying some of the most interesting knick-knacks you'll ever see.

Transforming lives through outdoors recreation - Outdoors for All is a Northwest foundation that is helping children and adults with disabilities to get out and enjoy the outdoors.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.