SEATTLE — Order the Cardi-Beet. That's just one of the faux-lattes at The SIX Fitness Studio and Juice Bar. It's the drink with the coolest name. The one I had. And the one made with beets, mushrooms, and cardamom. I don't even like mushrooms and I think it's one of the best hot drinks ever. Super smooth. Unusual. Not too sweet. Perfect right after spending a couple of minutes in their minus-250 degree cryotherapy chamber.

The SIX rocks. Karen Kouretchian goes by HypeYogi because this isn't your grandma's yoga class. She pumps the beats in an infrared studio that offers hip hop healing. It's not your typical, quiet, ethereal downward dog fest. The music's loud and the lighting's dim so students can focus inward, not on the sweaty dude next to you (just move slowly to the other side of the room).

There are also a pair of infrared saunas, known as "Biggie" and "Smalls," with lights that turn red, blue, purple or green, depending on your needs. Each color serves a different purpose, some healing, some invigorating, some calming. Just ask HypeYogi or her co-owner husband Saman.

And don't miss the juice bar with offerings such as "25 Carrot Magic" or "Kale'ing Me Softly." Or you can dive into an acai bowl like "The OG" or "The Loco Coco."

They'll open a second location in Ballard soon.

The SIX | 1319 Dexter Ave. N. Seattle, WA 98109

