ISSAQUAH, Wash. — Kim Holcomb hosts from Resistencia Coffee in South Park. FEATURING: Seattle Center Winterfest, Tacoma Arts Civil Rights Legacy Tour, The Bus Box mailboxes, and Reindeer Festival in Issaquah.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Coffee shop in Seattle's South Park neighborhood practices 'radical hospitality' - Resistencia Coffee wants every customer to feel welcomed and supported by the local community. Cote and Tim Soerens opened Resistencia Coffee to create a welcoming gathering space for all their customers.

Celebrate all things holly and jolly at Seattle Center's Winterfest - Ice skating in Fisher Pavilion is just part of the fun at the five week long event. Sponsored by Seattle Center

History comes alive on Tacoma Arts Live Civil Rights Legacy Tour - Let's be honest. History isn't always the most lively subject in school. It can be hard to relate to a subject that seems irrelevant and in the past. Tacoma Arts Live is changing that by bringing history to life on the stage.

A personal story drives each of The Bus Box's Volkswagen-themed mailboxes - Branden Willson thinks outside the box...the mailbox, that is.

Issaquah Reindeer Festival brings the North Pole to Cougar Mountain Zoo - The Reindeer Festival is open until December 30 at the Cougar Mountain Zoo.

