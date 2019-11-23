SEATTLE — Michael King and Will Dissly host from Ray's Boathouse in Ballard. FEATURING: Anthony's Restaurant, Sprinker Recreation Center in Spanaway, Gimme 5: WA Treats, Puget Sound Goat Rescue, The Makery in Tacoma, Down North Band, and Honda and Toyota of Seattle.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

Seafood, views and romance abound at this waterside Ballard eatery - 2019's Best - When you stroll into Ray's Boathouse and Cafe in Ballard, it's like you're walking onto a yacht (with all due respect to Carly Simon). So close to the water, it feels like you are on the water. "Everything we do is tied to the water," says their website.

Seahawks tight end turns fashion designer - Will Dissly likes the fit of the rugged line "LumberUnion"

The Puget Sound dining experience with great views, drinks and seafood - 2019’s Best - The Pacific Northwest restaurant with a selection of seafood on happy hour.

The only place in Washington state where you can play bumper car soccer... on ice - Field Trip Friday - Sprinker Recreation Center in Spanaway offers fully-padded, slow-motion fun

Treat your sweet tooth to these 5 Washington State goodies- Gimme5 - Just tell the dentist you were trying to show some home state pride.

The Pacific Northwest sanctuary that works to save goats and find them forever homes - 2019's Best - Puget Sound Goat Rescue has been up and running since 2001 -- and they've garnered quite the social media following

All signs point to The Makery in Tacoma - 2019's BEST - Bring home a handmade work of art from The Makery.

Meet the Band, Down North – Band in Seattle Preview - The Seattle based soul punk band that sounds like the Red Hot Chili Peppers covering Prince.

Announcing 2019's Best of Western Washington's biggest winner... -

Sweepstakes winner has plans to use her $5K winnings to get married and settle down. Story sponsored by Honda and Toyota of Seattle

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.