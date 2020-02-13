SEATTLE — Saint Bryan and Jim Dever host from Memorial Stadium with the Seattle Dragons. FEATURING: The Seattle Dragons Water Boys, Taneda Sushi in Kaiseki, Makini's Kitchen: Spaghetti and Meatballs, The Little Red Hen, and Langley's Kissing Ball.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

XFL's Seattle Dragons test the waterboy skills of two unlikely candidates - Taneda Sushi in Kaiseki was named by Yelp as one of the top places to eat in the nation

Speakeasy sushi restaurant is a must-try in Seattle - Taneda Sushi in Kaiseki was named by Yelp as one of the top places to eat in the nation.

Country Music meets Seattle at The Little Red Hen - Five Star Dive Bar - Live music, line dancing, and karaoke create the perfect recipe for a good time.

Small town on Whidbey Island is becoming kissing capital of the Northwest - Thousands of people have locked lips under a Kissing Ball in Langley, Washington.

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.