SEATTLE — Saint Bryan, Jim Dever, Kim Holcomb and Ellen Meny host from Dough Zone in Downtown Seattle. FEATURING: Nolen Lee's Punching Pandas, Julia Sweeney, Bend's Off-Leash Season, Boss Rambler Beer Club, Cobb's Popcorn, and MOHAI's Bollywood Exhibit.

LINKS TO TONIGHT'S STORIES:

The Kirkland artist who has made an empire out of pudgy pandas - Nolen Lee decided life was too short not to chase his dreams.

SNL star's one-woman show comes to town - Spokane's Julia Sweeney comes home with a new comedy show.

Off Leash Season in Bend - In winter dogs run free in this Northwest Town. Sponsored by Visit Bend.

Brewing's next generation is having a blast in Bend - Pastel beer cans and toddler nights at Boss Rambler Beer Club usher in a new era for brew pubs. Sponsored by Visit Bend.

The Seattle popcorn that's so popular they have to ration it - Cobb's Popcorn in Pike Place Market limits customers to two bags per visit.

Celebrate Lunar New Year this weekend - What's up this Week - There will be lions in the ID on Saturday morning - Sponsored by Seattle Center.

MOHAI exhibit Beyond Bollywood shows Indian Americans influence on the Northwest - Emigrants from India began calling the Northwest home over a century ago.

