EDMONDS, Wash. — Kim Holcomb hosts from Bobo's Rods and Customs in Edmonds. FEATURING: Tacoma's Opera Alley, the cast of Downhill, Cheap Eats: Tacos Chukis, KEXP: The Music That Matters and the cast of This Is Us.

Feast your eyes on these beauties: Edmonds showroom sells hot rods, classics, and custom cars - Bobo's Rods and Customs is locally-owned and has been in continuous operations for more than 30 years

Check out the secret Tacoma neighborhood that's an Instagrammer's dream - Historic Opera Alley has found new life as a destination for those seeking romance and adventure

To ski or not to ski - the cast of 'Downhill' weighs in - Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell, Zach Woods and Zoë Chao star in the new comedy.

Tacos Chukis is the best combo: cheap and delicious - Cheap Eats - Tacos Chukis is a taco paradise that won't drain your bank account.

Love and music are in the air this weekend as Luna, Dr. Dog, Peyote Ugly and more come to town - We're just a few days away from Valentine's Day. And what could be more romantic than live music? - The Music That Matters

We think we know the stars of 'This Is Us.' And they've noticed - The show's cast talk about their interactions with fans.

