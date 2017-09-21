With 18 competitive holes and the option to play at night, KING Mini Golf Park is a new spot for family fun in the South Sound.

Located next to Skate Tiffany's, the family-owned golf park includes water features, obstacles, and par-6 holes.

Watch to see which member of Team Evening wins their round!

KING Mini Golf Park is located on N. Meridian in Puyallup and is open seven days a week, weather permitting. Kids 3 and under are free with a paying adult. Friday and Saturday nights, it's open until 10 pm and offers light-up golf balls for after-hour games.

You can also connect with the golf park on Facebook.

