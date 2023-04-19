Hey King County, get your stuff fixed for free!

This program puts skilled volunteers to work repairing their neighbors’ belongings. #king5evening

BURIEN, Wash. — King County’s Solid Waste Division wants to help keep your broken household items out of the landfill, and they’ve gathered some talented neighbors to help you do it.

The county sponsors repair events every month or so in public spaces. We recently visited one at Burien Library, where dozens of residents brought broken toasters, torn garments, and dysfunctional lamps.

“If you have any household item that needs to be fixed, you are welcome to come,” said librarian Ruth Hernandez.

Helpful and handy volunteers are on-site to help with broken items.

“Tangible things that we live with every single day,” added King County Library System spokesperson KD Hall.

Items must be clean and small enough to be carried by one person. No cell phones, tablet computers, or microwaves are allowed. Nothing gas-powered is allowed.

Reservations or appointments are not required, but you’ll receive priority attention by signing up ahead of time.

Here are some of their upcoming repair events: