KING 5 Announces “Beneath the Surface,” a Special Series in Collaboration with Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken

Programming to debut on KING 5 on October 17

SEATTLE — On Sunday, Oct. 17, KING 5 will launch a special event series in collaboration with the new Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken titled “Beneath the Surface.” KING 5’s Kim Holcomb and Paul Silvi will host the six-week series, airing Sunday nights after Sunday Night Football and the 5th Quarter.

"There are so many exciting things happening in Seattle right now, especially at Climate Pledge Arena,” said director of local programming Lindsay Sieverkropp. “Between the Seattle Kraken, upcoming entertainment and brand-new dining experiences, there’s something for everyone. Our team can’t wait to share these stories with our viewers."

In the series, Holcomb and Silvi will dive into the stories behind the new arena and Seattle’s inaugural hockey franchise. Viewers can expect interviews with area entertainers, sneak peeks at the new dining and nightlife offerings around the arena, community impact stories and other fan experiences surrounding the Seattle Kraken. Some of the topics that will be covered include:

What’s the best way to get to the arena on public transit, and where should driving fans park?

Visit the bars and restaurants partnering with the Kraken and Climate Pledge for pre- and post-game fun.

Get to know the team behind the Seattle Kraken and the arena, from play-by-play announcers to players to the architects who designed the arena.

Exclusive first looks at the unique features, exciting food and fascinating inner workings of Climate Pledge Arena.