Burien cafe uses family recipe to create authentic Mexican chilaquiles

BURIEN, Wash. — Kikey's cafe in Burien is a true family business.

The owners, Synthia Reyes and Gerar Valeriano were both born in Mexico, but they spent most of their lives in Washington. And at their restaurant Kikey's Cafe, you'll find dishes inspired by it all.

They call it a "A Taste of Mexico." Diners can enjoy Agua Frescas, Mexican pastries and desserts, Horchatas, and Mocha Mexicanos.

But their breakfast dishes are the star, specifically their chilaquiles!

"I come here for the Chilaquiles Verde. It's the only thing," shared Charlene Chen. "It's delicious and the flavors just meld together."

Synthia and Gerar didn't expect for the chilaquiles to become such a thing.

But they knew the recipe was special.

"It's my grandma's recipe from Mexico," Gerar explained. "It's a recipe that came from her mom and my grandma then my mom. Synthia learned how to do it, then cook it."

Synthia also has her grandma's cheesecake on the menu.

Kikey's brunch is full of Mexican inspired twists, but if you just want a pancake or omelet, they have that too. And the orange juice is fresh squeezed.

"Everything is freshly made," Synthia shared. "It's not only fresh, we use local vendors."

It's a life they never imagined. But a family tragedy started a chain of events that led them here.

Down the street from the cafe in 2018, Gabriela Reyes Domingues, a 51-year-old mom working in a chiropractors office was hit and killed by a stray bullet.

She was well known and loved by the community and by her family — including Synthia, who was her niece.

They called Gabriela — Kikey.

"Kikey was an amazing woman," Synthia said. "Very proud of where she was born."

"She was the person if you want to talk to somebody she was there and she took me as her own blood," Gerar shared.

Gabriela co-owned this restaurant when it was the First Avenue Cafe. And after her death, family struggled to keep it going.

One day, Synthia started helping out; and the rest is history.

"All this is new to me. I had to learn from a to z in this industry," Synthia explained. "It's really hard takes a lot of time. We get up way before opening hours and stay up way after closing."

But serving food that reminds her of family and their shared heritage provides inspiration and comfort.

"Kikey would love it," Synthia shared. "She would be so happy to see everything, the dishes and the whole place!"