The pioneering radio format that got its start in Seattle - Evening Rewind

SEATTLE — There's news radio, sports radio, and classic rock. But what about "radio just for kids?" That was the mission of Kidstar.

In this Evening Rewind story, we're taking a look back at the unique station, where kids were deejays and spoke straight to their peers.

"'Radical' is out," said deejay Amy.

"'Bogus' is also out and that's been replaced with 'whack,'" said her on-air partner, Jimmy.

That's the kind of valuable info kids in the know received daily on Kidstar 1250 AM from the radio station's hosts. But they got a lot of help from younger talent.

Kids got a say on everything, from on-air content to what went into the magazine that the station put out.

"They just want your opinion. If you say, 'That's really dumb," I think it's out, or that's really good," said Sarah, another kid contributor.