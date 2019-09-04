SEATTLE — Blade & Timber in Capitol Hill exposes Seattlites to the rare joy of chucking axes at big wooden targets.

The premise behind Blade & Timber is simple- it's a lot like bowling. Bring your friends to the venue, rent a lane, and start throwing axes. Everyone 10 and up is welcome, and if you weren't born knowing how to throw an axe - don't worry. Blade & Timber has coaches who will teach everyone how to properly (and safely) throw one.

Axe-throwing isn't just about throwing axes, although that's pretty fun in itself. There's competition involved, too! Much like a game of darts, the closer to the bullseye, the higher the point.

Superstar Jim Dever got a bullseye! A true lumberjack.

Ellen Meny

Blade & Timber has snacks and non-alcoholic drinks to enjoy while you throw, although they also encourage participants to bring in their own food. So, if you want to toss some pointy things while eating a Dick's cheeseburger - you're in luck!

And don't worry- you don't have to bring your own axe. Blade & Timber will provide you with them. All you have to do is throw!

Blade & Timber | 206 Broadway E, Seattle | 206-316-0154

