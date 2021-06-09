Kick off summer early with this simple salad - Makini's Kitchen

SEATTLE — No matter what the weather looks like around here, Plum Bistro chef Makini Howell's latest recipe promises a 100% chance of sunshine. She demonstrates her take on a sunshine salad in "Makini's Kitchen."

Sunshine Salad

Cook a half cup quinoa in 1 cup of water. Allow to cool place quinoa in a bowl and add in pineapple, tomatoes, hot peppers if using sweet peppers and mix together. Squeeze lemon juice, olive oil, and salt. Feel free to add a little more salt than you think you need, the salad should be lemony spicy, and a tad salty.