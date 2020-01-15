SEATTLE —

Fri 1/17 & Sat 1/18 at 9:00 PM, Cold War Kids at The Neptune

First up, this Friday AND Saturday Long Beach rockers Cold War Kids play The Neptune. Cold War Kids are touring in support of their 7th album New Age Norms, which came out in November.

Sat 1/18 at 9:00 PM, The King Khan & BBQ Show at The Clock-Out Lounge

If a wild and crazy show is more your style, catch The King Khan & BBQ Show at The Clock-Out Lounge on Saturday. The Montreal garage rock duo has 4 albums to their name, including their latest Bad News Boys.

Sat 1/18 at 9:00 PM, Dessa at The Crocodile

Also on Saturday, Indie hip hop rapper and singer Dessa plays The Crocodile with a string quartet backing her. A member of the Doomtree collective, Dessa has released four solo albums. Her latest is called Chimes.

Sun 1/19 at 8:00 PM, GZA at The Crocodile

For a different choice in hip hop, Wu Tang Clan legend GZA aka The Genius plays The Crocodile on Sunday. GZA is known as the Wu Tang’s “spiritual head”, as the group’s oldest member and the first to receive a record deal. His 1995 album Liquid Swords is a classic.

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

