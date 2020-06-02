SEATTLE —

Fri 2/7 at 8 PM, Yppah at Nectar Lounge

This first week of February starts with a couple of great shows right here at KEXP. First up is Yppah in-studio tomorrow at noon. Yppah is touring in support of his new album Sunset in the Deep End. He also plays Friday at Nectar Lounge.

Fri 2/7 at 7 PM, Naked Giants at the KEXP Gathering Space

Friday is also International Clash Day on KEXP, with a day of programming dedicated to The Clash and this year's theme, Clash for Climate. Friday night here in the Gathering Space is Clash Cover Night featuring Naked Giants. Naked Giants will play a set of Clash covers along with Tres Leches and Duke Evers. This ticketed event starts at 7, and is 21+.

Fri 2/7 at 8 PM, Temples at The Crocodile

Also on Friday, English psych-rock band Temples play The Crocodile. This three-piece released their third album Hot Motion in September.

Sun 2/9 at 7 PM, Violent Femmes at The Moore

Finally, folk-punk favorites Violent Femmes are going to be at The Moore. This longstanding Milwaukee band released their 10th album Hotel Last Resort last year.

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

