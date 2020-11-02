SEATTLE —

Tues 2/11 and Wed 2/12 at 8:00 PM, Luna at The Tractor

Take yourself out for a date to great shows like Luna playing tonight AND tomorrow at The Tractor. Luna was formed by Dean Wareham after the breakup of Galaxie 500. They'll also perform tomorrow at noon in-studio at KEXP.

Fri 2/14 at 9:00 PM, Dr. Dog at The Neptune

We also have one of KEXP's updown concerts here in the Gathering Space Friday at 1 PM with Dr. Dog. What better valentine's gift than an awesome free show with this Philadelphia band? But if you can't make it at 1, Dr. Dog is also playing at The Neptune on Friday night.

Fri 2/14 at 7:30 PM, Peyote Ugly at Fremont Abbey

Another pick for your Friday date night, check out Seattle synth-psych band Peyote Ugly at Fremont Abbey. Peyote Ugly are playing in support of their second release Jackdaw.

Sat 2/15 at 9:00 PM, The Cave Singers at The Tractor

One more pick, this one for your Saturday when Seattle's The Cave Singers play The Tractor. Here are the Cave Singers live on KEXP. They formed back in 2007 and have put out five albums.

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

