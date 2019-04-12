SEATTLE —

Thurs 12/5 at 8:00 PM, Neko Case and Calexico at McCaw Hall

KEXP’s annual Yule Benefit is this Thursday at McCaw Hall with Neko Case. Neko Case’s latest album is last year’s Hell-On. Calexico will join her at the Yule Benefit. And it’s for a great cause: nonprofit, noncorporate KEXP!

Thurs 12/5 at 7:30 PM, Mike Cooley of Drive By Truckers at Ballard Homestead

Also on Thursday, check out singer-songwriter Mike Cooley of Drive By Truckers in a solo show at Ballard Homestead. Drive-By Truckers are still touring and making new music, but co-lead singers Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood are spending the next few months doing separate solo shows.

Fri 12/6 at 8:30 PM, The Dandy Warhols at The Showbox

Did I mention we have amazing fundraisers this week? On Friday at The Showbox is one of my favorites: SMooCH, with awesome bands raising money for uncompensated care at Seattle Children’s Hospital. Lots of great bands will play, including The Dandy Warhols.

Fri 12/6 at 9 PM, Allah-Las at Neumos

SMooCH often sells out pretty quickly, so if you missed out on tickets, head to Neumos on Friday for Allah-Las.This LA rock band released their fourth album LAHS in August.

Sat 12/7 at 7 PM, Kamaal Williams at Barboza

On Saturday, British musician and record producer Kamaal Williams plays Barboza. We enjoyed Kamaal Williams when he played on KEXP during last year’s International Clash Day, broadcast live from London. A man of many names, he also goes by Henry Wu.

