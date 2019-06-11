SEATTLE — We're live from Iceland Airwaves in Reykjavik all this week. Tune in tomorrow for in-studio performances from KEX Hostel including tomorrow at 11 am with Finish band The Holy and lots more.

The Holy - Land Before Time

KEXP has a longstanding relationship with this amazing music festival in the land of fire and ice. We'll be broadcasting a bunch of bands each day from the festival, Wednesday through Saturday.

Airwaves features a great lineup of international acts, and of course a ton of Icelandic bands too. It's a great way to discover your next favorite band. Tune in on Thursday at 11 am to hear Seabear as our live Airwaves coverage continues all week long.

Seabear - Waterphone

We will have 18 sessions from Iceland this week, and I'll be there with Kevin Cole broadcasting live. Head to kexp.org for our complete lineup and schedule.

If you can't be with us in Reykjavik in person this year, never fear, there are great shows happening at home too. Head to St. Marks Cathedral on Capitol Hill on Friday for Jessica Hoop.

Fri 11/8 at 6:30 PM, Jessica Hoop at St. Mark's Cathedral

Jessica Hoop returns with her fifth album Stonechild, after touring and making an album with Sam Beam of Iron & Wine. This show at St. Marks will have incredible acoustics thanks to their 90-foot ceiling and natural reverb.

Sat 11/6 at 8:00 PM, Operators at Neumos

If you want more great live music, check out Candian band Operators on Saturday at Neumos. Operators is led by Wolf Parade member Dan Boeckner. Their sophomore album Radiant Dawn came out this year.

Sun 11/7 at 8:00 PM, Mikal Cronin at The Tractor

Last but not least, catch TY Segall and Oh Sees collaborator Mikal Cronin on Sunday at The Tractor. Cronin's new album Seeker, his fourth solo effort, came out last month.

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.