SEATTLE — It's a special week here on KEXP. We've got so many events going on I won't even be able to tell you about them all in one go.

Wed 11/13 at 7:00 PM, Death and Music event at Town Hall

First up, an event very near and dear to my heart. My wife Amy and I will be doing our annual Music Heals: Death and Music event at Town Hall tomorrow, featuring stories and songs from great artists and a tribute to the late Shawn Smith, who passed away earlier this year. This year's Death and Music will feature Adra Boo, Hey Marseilles, and many more. Tune into KEXP on Thursday 6-9 am for my annual Mom Show, a tribute to my mom and all of our loved ones lost.

Wed 11/13 at 10 PM, The Shivas at Freakout Festival in Ballard

Yes, death is heavy, and it touches us all. But music can help us heal. You are not alone. After all that heaviness, maybe you'll need a bit of a freakout. Well lucky for you Freakout Festival returns this week, and we are hosting a ton of great bands right here at KEXP, including The Shivas tomorrow at 1pm. Freakout Festival kicks off Thursday and runs through the weekend in venues across Ballard. We'll also have 2 sessions with Freakout Fest bands on Thursday. The Kitch have an in-studio at noon, and Michelle Blades has an in-studio on Thursday at 3.

Fri 11/15 at 12:00 PM, Death Valley Girls live at KEXP

Our celebration of Freakout Fest, now in its 7th year, continues on Friday with Death Valley Girls live at KEXP at noon. Also, tune in or come to the station Friday at 3 for Freakout Fest band San Pedro el Cortez playing live in-studio.

Mon 11/18 at 7:30 PM, Brittany Howard at The Moore

Finally, come to KEXP Monday at noon for a free in-studio with Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes.Brittney Howard also plays Monday Night at The Moore. She has an awesome new solo album out called Jaime, dedicated to her sister who died of cancer as a teen.

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

