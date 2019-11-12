SEATTLE —

Wed 12/11 at 8:00 PM, Angel Olsen at The Moore

This week of shows kicks off with an in-studio with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Angel Olsen plays for free at KEXP tomorrow at 11 am. Angel Olsen also plays tomorrow night at The Moore.

Thurs 12/12 at 12:00 PM, Vagabon at KEXP

Opening up that Angel Olsen show is Vagabon. You can also catch her in-studio at KEXP Thursday at noon. Vagabon is a Cameroon born but New York-based multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter. She's touring in support of her self-titled debut album.

Thurs 12/12 at 8:00 PM, Ladytron at The Neptune

As we inch deeper into December darkness, perhaps some dancing is in order. If so, you'll want to see Ladytron on Thursday at The Neptune. This British electronic band recently released their self-titled sixth album. Tune in to KEXP Monday at 3 to hear Ladytron's in-studio session.

Fri 12/13 at 9:00 PM, The Moondoggies at The Tractor

Christmas is just around the corner, so it's time for the Ballard Family X-Mas with the Moondoggies, Friday at The Tractor. This year the Moondoggies Christmas show also features Widower and Dumb Thumbs.

Sunday 12/15 AND Monday 12/16 at 7:00 PM, X at The Crocodile

Let's put the X in X-mas, as seminal LA punk band X returns to play Sunday AND Monday at The Crocodile. X formed way back in 1977 and influenced a ton of bands. We're lucky to have them still touring.

Believe it or not, there are several in-studio sessions and shows I didn't even get to this week. So for complete listings, head to KEXP.org.

