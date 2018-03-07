Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.

This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 7/3.

LIVE MUSIC

LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)

SAT 7/7 - KEXP Rocks The Dock at Waterfront Park - This free, family-friendly event features great Seattle acts like KEXP's own Stas THEE Boss. The event starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.

