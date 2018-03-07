Each week, The Morning Show's DJ John Richards from KEXP 90.3 FM makes recommendations to help us sort through the many incredible options for live music in Seattle's music scene.
This is KEXP's list of the Music that Matters for the week of 7/3.
LIVE MUSIC
- WED 7/7 - Firework Special at Gasworks Park - Fourth of July fireworks are at Gasworks Park, along with some great live local music from SassyBlack and others.
- FRI 7/6 - We Are Scientists - The Crocodile - The New York band 'We Are Scientists' seventh album Megaplex, came out in February.
- FRI 7/6 - Jeremy Pinnell - The Tractor - Pinnell's latest album is called Ties of Blood and Affection.
- SAT 7/7 - Electric Six - Neumos - Electric Six released their 16th album 'How Dare You?' last fall, and they even found time to release a Christmas album after that.
- SAT 7/7 - The Damned - The Showbox - The Damned released their song, "New Rose" back in 1976, and it was considered the first single by a British punk group. The released their 11th album this year called Evil Spirits, their first in 10 years.
LIVE PERFORMANCES AT KEXP (FREE)
- SAT 7/7 - KEXP Rocks The Dock at Waterfront Park - This free, family-friendly event features great Seattle acts like KEXP's own Stas THEE Boss. The event starts at 3 p.m. and goes until 7 p.m.
