SEATTLE — If you are worried about being trapped with family this week, just make sure you have tickets for a show you have to conveniently slip out to!

Fri 11/29 at 8:00 PM, Kikagaku Moyo at The Crocodile

First up to help alleviate the food coma is Kikagaku Moyo on Friday at The Crocodile. This Japanese psychedelic band’s name translates to “geometric patterns”. Their latest album is called Masana Temples.

Fri 11/29 & Sat 11/30 at 8:30 PM, Thievery Corporation at The Showbox

If a dose of trip-hop is more your style, you can catch Thievery Corporation on Friday AND Saturday at The Showbox. Thievery Corporation’s latest album is Treasures from the Temple. The Washingon DC group plays with the band Brazilian Girls opening.

Sat 11/30 at 9:00 PM, Lisa Prank at The Sunset

For some great local music, head to The Sunset on Saturday for Lisa Prank. Lisa Prank is a one-woman Seattle pop-punk band led by Robin Edward and her guitar and drum machine. Her new album is called Perfect Love Song.

Sunday 12/1 at 8:00 PM, Battles at Neumos

More live music for your holiday week? OK! At Neumos on Sunday you can see Battles play live. Hailing from New York, Battles' fourth album is called Juice B Crypts, which came out last month.

I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

