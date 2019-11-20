SEATTLE — This week we've got lots of great live shows to help stave off the crushing darkness.

Thurs 11/21 at 8:00 PM, Julia Jacklin at Neumos

First up, catch Australian singer-songwriter Julia Jacklin on Thursday at Neumos. Julia Jacklin's second album Crushing came out in February.

Sat 11/23 at 7:00 PM, The Black Keys at The Tacoma Dome

A big show from a small band on Saturday as a former duo, The Black Keys, returns to play The Tacoma Dome. The Black Keys are touring in support of their ninth album Let's Rock, which came out in June. It's their first release in five years.

Sat 11/23 & Sun 11/24 at 8:00 PM, Sleater-Kinney at The Paramount

Riot grrrl lovers rejoice. Northwest legends Sleater-Kinney are playing The Paramount on Saturday AND Sunday. Sleater-Kinney released their ninth album in August, appropriately titled The Center Won't Hold. Shortly before its release, longtime drummer Janet Weiss left the band.

Sun 11/24 at 7:00 PM, Black Midi at The Crocodile

I've got a very interesting show to check out on Sunday with Black Midi playing at The Crocodile. This British experimental rock band released their debut Schlagenheim in June.

Tues 11/26 at 8 PM, Moon Duo at Neumos

Finally, you have two chances to catch Moon Duo next Tuesday, including a live in-studio at KEXP at noon. This San Francisco psychedelic rock band released their seventh album Stars Are the Light in September. They play Neumos next Tuesday night.

~I'm John Richards, KEXP 90.3 and this has been The Music That Matters.

