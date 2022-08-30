Kevin Hart, Mark Wahlberg team up in Netflix comedy 'Me Time'

In this slapstick comedy, a stay at home dad finds himself alone for the first time in years and reconnects with his wild best friend, played by Wahlberg. #k5evening

SEATTLE — The idea of having some "me time" is a fantasy for many exhausted parents. And in the new Netflix movie, "Me Time", you can live vicariously through Sonny (Kevin Hart) who finds himself home alone while his wife and kids are away.

But things take a turn for the crazy when his old friend Huck (Mark Wahlberg), encourages him to attend his birthday party.

"To play the guy who comes in and messes everything up, the guy who doesn't want to grow up, I enjoyed that quite a bit," Wahlberg shared. "It was fun for me! Aside from being nude in daisy dukes, it was fun!"

This is the first time the two veteran actors have worked together and they were joined by some talented co-stars.

Regina Hall portrays Sonny's wife — Maya, who happens to have a good looking boss — played by Mexican superstar Luis Gerardo Méndez.

"Everything about this role was making Armando be the biggest threat or danger for Kevin Hart's character. He is this crazy millionaire who's also a great philanthropist, who is a really woke guy, and good person. He has great hair and dresses incredibly," Mendez explained. "That's the biggest nightmare you can have as a guy when your wife is working with him the whole time."

This is the second film for Netflix in which Kevin Hart has explored the narrative surrounding dads.

In Fatherhood, he portrays a single dad bringing up his daughter after the death of his wife.