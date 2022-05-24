Kent café specializes in coffee, crepes, and sweet affirmations

Sweet Notes Café is owned by two sisters who want everyone's day to start on a positive note. #k5evening

KENT, Wash. — In a world of negative internet comments, a small café in Kent is dedicated to sharing niceties.

Sweet Notes Café specializes in crepes, coffee, and writing affirmations on to-go cups.

"Most of the notes are encouraging, telling you you can do whatever you set yourself to — which is something that this place proved to us, to kind of believe in ourselves," said Jasmin Mendoza who owns Sweet Notes with her sister Addie. "We love sharing that."

They opened in late January, 2020 — right before the pandemic hit. The first year was especially difficult, but they persevered. Addie credits their customers.

"We did everything with so much love, and we saw it with our customers,” she said. “Right away, we developed a lot of regulars and we saw the love they were giving us."

The café features pink velvet chairs, marble tables, and multiple selfie walls for Instagram photos (built by the Mendoza’s brother.)

Everything on the menu is made fresh to order. There are sweet and savory breakfast and lunch options, including acai bowls, avocado toast, and crepes. Customers can also order from a full espresso bar.

"It feels so personal, so everything we give out feels like a little bit of us and our family,” Jasmin said.