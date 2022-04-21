Kenny G comes home to Seattle to play at Jazz Alley

Jose Cedeno talks with sax icon about fave songs, hard work, and The Weeknd. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Grammy winning, hit making saxophone icon Kenny G is in his hometown of Seattle to play 8 shows at Dimitriou's Jazz Alley April 21-24.

Evening's Jose Cedeno sat down to chat up the hitmaker who attended Franklin High School and the University of Washington about the homecoming shows:

Jose: "How does it feel to be in Seattle again?"

Kenny G: "It's great, I can picture my body where it's at in Seattle, know what I mean? I know my high school's that direction, and I used to live over there, my apartment was over there, and it's great. It's also always great to see the local music lovers come out."

Jose explained to Kenny G that his brother is a superfan, and that his favorite song is "Going Home." Kenny G was surprised.

"Wow, I'm glad you remember that one. Where would he hear the song 'Going Home?' Where did you guys grow up?"

Jose: "We grew up in Venezuela. You were huge in Venezuela!"

Kenny: "I was gonna say — it wasn't in the states, that song was also actually huge in China." Then, Kenny G played a bit of the song on his sax.

Over the years, Kenny G has collaborated with everyone from Weezer to Katy Perry. Jose wanted to know more about a recent collaboration with The Weeknd on the song "In Your Eyes." Kenny G said The Weeknd contacted him about a song with a saxophone riff and asked him to get creative with it.

"Honestly, I think it came out so good. It's one of those solos that just, look, I put a lot of care into everything I do, if you can't tell," said the artist who still practices three hours a day and is renowned for his technical virtuosity. "So if somebody's gonna ask me to do a solo on their record I'm not just gonna go blah blah blah here's your thing. I've dedicated my life to playing the saxophone and I want to give a quality performance."