SEATTLE — Kamonegi restaurant in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood is known for its handmade soba noodles. But this week chef Mutsuko Soma has an albacore tuna tataki on the menu that shouldn't be missed.

The dish is served with a blueberry ponzu sauce. The surprise element is where the blueberries came from. Chef Soma didn't go to her local farmers market but to her local Walmart.

Walmart teamed up with chefs across the country to show off the local organic fruits and vegetables available in its stores. The blueberries Soma used came from Rainier Fruits, a farm located in Washington's Yakima Valley. Aside from being local, it's is also affordable. The blueberries are just $3.00 per pint.

These local organic blueberries from Rainier Fruit can be bought at Walmart.

The tuna tataki at Kamonegi is also topped with pickled shallots, shaved fennel, fennel tops for garnish and black pepper. It's available at the restaurant now through Wednesday, September 25.

Kamonegi is serving a special dish using Walmart produce through September 25.

Kamonegi is open Tuesday to Saturday and is located at 1054 N 39th Street in Seattle.