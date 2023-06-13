Behind the scenes with 'dinoteers' at Jurassic Park Live Tour

The crowd-pleasing show plays at Climate Pledge Arena this weekend. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Life-size dinosaurs, pyrotechnics and a kid-friendly storyline are bringing prehistoric entertainment to Climate Pledge Arena.

Jurassic World Live Tour has multiple performances on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It was created in partnership with the studios behind the films.

The larger-than-life show features nine dinosaurs, including a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex — all of which are operated by “dinoteers.”

“They actually control every aspect of it, from the blinking to the mouth, the neck, the moving, the aggression,” said cast member Ant Valles. "Inside, they have to be able to portray emotion with action. Each dinoteer has to know exactly when to do the barks, the screams, everything — the dinosaur sounds. (There are) animatronics — the batteries, the wiring, the pullies. But it is all controlled by a dinoteer inside the dinosaur."

Performers like Sho Hunt make sure each creature hits its mark and performs in tandem with a pre-recorded track — while also carrying at least 120 pounds of extra weight.

"We actually train using weighted vests,” she said. “I grew up in community theater and I also did martial arts for a very, very long time before this. Our dinoteers are athletes."

She said even after a year of performing in the crowd-pleasing show, it never gets old.

"This show is the first time I've performed in front of arenas,” she said. "And hearing that many people cheering for me, as a dinosaur, is kind of the best thing ever.”