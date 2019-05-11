SNOQUALMIE, Wash — Julie Blacklow is an Emmy-award winning journalist with more than forty years in the television news business. Among the first generation of women in television news in the United States, her curiosity, determination, and willingness helped Julie to tackle other people’s stories.

“The time was right for women to enter professions dominated by men,” said Julie.

She encountered the entire spectrum of humanity from movie stars to murderers and regular people overcoming everyday obstacles. Born and raised in Washington, DC, Blacklow migrated to the other Washington in her early twenties and settled in Seattle. Hers is a life writ large, a roller-coaster ride with a remarkable number of highs and terrifying lows.

“I was a woman in the right place at the right time, incredible things were happening."

She met thousands of people and learned along the way how to ask questions in the worst—and best—moments of their lives.

“I use the camera as a weapon to help people that had no voice."

After decades as a journalist, Julie Blacklow changed careers and returned to what she loved most as a child—horses. She bought a foal and took over managing a horse ranch in the shadow of a mountain near Seattle.

“This is the perfect place to breathe again, get back to nature."

She has survived a dramatic television career and dozens of extreme highs and lows -- much of which she explains in her unforgettable memoir, Fearless: Diary of a Badass Reporter.

“Once you survive cancer you learn to live in the now, I will accept what comes my way.”

As a reporter, she had to remain objective, her passions and thoughts hidden. Now she is free of those constraints.

You can purchase her new book, Fearless: Diary of a Badass Reporter, on her website.

