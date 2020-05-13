'Juice Guy' donates $10,000 worth of fresh-squeezed juice to Mountlake Terrace kids

Oldskool Juice Co. has given away hundreds of gallons over the past five weeks to Washington kids.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. — Donations come in all forms, including liquid – and Larry Clarke has given away more than $10,000 worth of fresh-squeezed juice since April.

"We have two kids that go to the local schools in our neighborhood and it just seemed to be the right thing to do,” he said.

Clarke runs a small distribution business, Oldskool Juice Co., out of Snohomish County. He worked with the Edmonds School District to supplement their free lunch program.

"This is open to all kids in the community,” said Megan de Vries, Director of Food & Nutrition Services. "It actually benefits our local school district because all of my food service workers are working, and we get federal reimbursement for every meal we serve so it brings federal money into our community, and we buy products from local companies. So there's so much that gives back."

The program includes 27 sites handing out breakfast and lunch five days a week. For the past five weeks, the meals handed out on Fridays at Mountlake Terrace Elementary have included half-gallons of Evolution juice (which can retail for $10-$12.)



Oldskool usually distributes the bottles to local restaurants, hotels, and even the Seahawks. But when state closures went into effect, the orders disappeared and Clarke was left with hundreds of gallons of perishable product.



“I had a lot of inventory that I'd paid for and had to do something with it,” he said.



Rather than finding a new way to sell it, Clarke decided to give it away.