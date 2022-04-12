You've seen these murals everywhere — now, meet the artist behind them

Josephine Rice has always been an artist at heart — but now, she's living her dream, one mural at a time. #k5evening

SEATTLE — Chances are, you've already seen Josephine Rice's art.

It's all over Seattle. Under highways, on staircases, in people's homes — her flowers bloom anywhere there's a blank space.

"I just started painting flowers for fun. And then it just kept going. One flower turned into twenty flowers, turned forty flowers, and I started spray painting," Rice said. "Murals are probably my biggest excitement, especially on a public street. Just touches more people."

Rice has always loved art, but it was a side passion until the pandemic. She worked odd jobs up until she was asked to paint her flowers over boarded-up windows and doors. From there, her art took off.

"I've never wanted to draw anything else," Rice said. "Part of their beauty is that they're delicate and imperfect."

When she's not painting murals, Rice is in her studio on the shores of Lake Washington. There, she makes paper collages using cut paper and book glue.

"I feel I'm not a very good technical painter," Rice said. "So cutting them out gives me the flexibility to be like — if I messed up, I can cut around it."

These collages range from small squares to massive rectangles and come in dozens of color combinations.

From working as a mattress company mascot to having her work all over a city — Rice has come far.

"My literal heart melts anytime anyone says anything nice," Rice said.