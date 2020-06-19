Joseph Gordon-Levitt's lasting memory of Seattle may surprise you

The actor stars in the new suspenseful film '7500,' now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. #k5evening

SEATTLE — In what may be the most realistic film of the year so far, Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays a pilot forced to use the code no one ever wants to hear: “7500.”

It’s the aviation term for a hijacking.

The role marks his return to acting, after taking time off to be with his kids.

It may not seem that long since he was just a kid himself, but it's been 21 years since Gordon-Levitt starred in the movie that put Tacoma's Stadium High School on the map – 10 Things I Hate About You.



“What's that big statue, he's like a troll or something under the bridge?” he said. “(The Fremont Troll,) that's such a vivid image. I love that thing."

Though he's been acting since childhood, Gordon-Levitt calls his work in 7500 the most challenging of his life.



First, there was a very small set.



"That feeling of claustrophobia was real. We were really in a cockpit the whole time,” he said.



Filmmakers bought a real Airbus A320 and outfitted the cockpit with authentic controls.



The cinematographer shot the scenes off-the-shoulder, and writer/director Patrick Vollrath employed long takes with improvisation to make the storytelling feel especially authentic. It's experiential without being heavy on message.



"You know, there are no easy answers,” Vollrath said. “I think a film has to raise questions more than giving answers. And that's what we're trying to do."

Gordon-Levitt’s character has to make impossible choices, weighing the safety of some against the safety of all. But despite the violence and chaos, he never loses sight of basic humanity.



"This is a story about people trapped in a small space, who are coming from very different places, different perspectives, who are bringing various prejudices to the table, kind of de-humanizing each other on both sides, and eventually having to overcome that and find their human commonalities,” Gordon-Levitt said. "Ultimately, we're all trapped on this small planet. We can't go anywhere else. We're all here together. We have to figure out how to make it work. And that's sort of what you see in microcosm in this cockpit, in 7500."

