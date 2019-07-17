LOS ANGELES — It's a beloved story with a breathtaking new look.

Disney's The Lion King is a showcase of photorealstic animation. You'll swear you're seeing real animals actually talking thanks to this new style of filmmaking.

"We built the whole set and all the animation in VR, and had a film crew in virtual reality," said Director Jon Favreau.

This required a fresh approach to voice acting. The actors had the opportunity to step out of the typical sound booth while portraying their respective characters.

"I found myself kind of between my film self and my stage self," said Alfre Woodard who plays Sarabi.

As the director, Jon kept things light with the cast to help them inhabit their characters' voices.

"It was like a theater rehearsal. I would have them walk around, not like animals, just like people. And let them improvise, keep it as natural as I could."

For the major roles, singing was a requirement. All the actors sang their own parts -- there were no replacements. Comedian Bill Eichner, who plays Timon the meerkat, was a surprise standout among singers Donald Glover (known musically as "Childish Gambino") and Beyoncé.

With this new version of The Lion King, the director and cast have taken on a classic. But they're ready to roar.

The Lion King hits theaters July 19th.

