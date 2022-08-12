John Mulaney brings laughs and good times to White River Amphitheater - What's Up This Week

Mulaney, famously known for his SNL segments is coming to Auburn this Saturday. #k5evening

Day in Day Out Festival / Aug. 12-14 / Seattle Center

The second annual Day In Day Out Festival will bring alternative acts like Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, and Mac Demarco to Seattle for three days of live music. The festival starts today and runs till Sunday at Fisher Pavilion on the Seattle Center Campus.

John Mulaney / Aug. 13 / White River Amphitheatre

He went from being a writer on SNL to one of the biggest comedians in the country. Funny man John Mulaney is bringing his "From Scratch" comedy tour to the northwest. He'll be performing tomorrow night at the White River Amphitheatre.

Ol Reign / Aug. 14 / Lumen Field

Want to watch some stellar soccer? Seattle's professional women's team the Ol Reign takes on New Jersey / New York Gotham FC this Sunday afternoon at Lumen field.

The Head and The Heart / Aug. 13 / Marymoor Park