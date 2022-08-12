x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Evening

John Mulaney brings laughs and good times to White River Amphitheater - What's Up This Week

Mulaney, famously known for his SNL segments is coming to Auburn this Saturday. #k5evening
Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Executive Producer John Mulaney speaks on stage during the "Mulaney" panel at the The FOX 2014 Summer TCA held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, July 20, 2014, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Day in Day Out Festival / Aug. 12-14 / Seattle Center 

The second annual Day In Day Out Festival will bring alternative acts like Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, and Mac Demarco to Seattle for three days of live music. The festival starts today and runs till Sunday at Fisher Pavilion on the Seattle Center Campus.

RELATED: Meet the 'other' Carlile who's making beautiful music

John Mulaney / Aug. 13 / White River Amphitheatre

He went from being a writer on SNL to one of the biggest comedians in the country. Funny man John Mulaney is bringing his "From Scratch" comedy tour to the northwest. He'll be performing tomorrow night at the White River Amphitheatre

RELATED: Tacoma-born comedian Jo Koy brings Filipino culture to the big screen in 'Easter Sunday'

Ol Reign / Aug. 14 / Lumen Field

Want to watch some stellar soccer? Seattle's professional women's team the Ol Reign takes on New Jersey / New York Gotham FC this Sunday afternoon at Lumen field

RELATED: 8 fun and tasty spots to explore on the Eastside

The Head and The Heart / Aug. 13 / Marymoor Park 

They're playing a hometown show for the first time in three years. Indie-folk band "The Head and the Heart" are performing their first Seattle concert since rocking the roof of Pike Place Market in 2019. The band is playing Marymoor Park this Saturday night. 

RELATED: Howie Mandel says competition is stiffer than ever on 'America's Got Talent'

Couldn't find what you're looking for? KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Free fun for the family at Suncadia's historic Nelson Farm

Before You Leave, Check This Out