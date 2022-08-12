John Mulaney brings laughs and good times to White River Amphitheater - What's Up This Week

Day in Day Out Festival / Aug. 12-14 / Seattle Center
The second annual Day In Day Out Festival will bring alternative acts like Japanese Breakfast, Mitski, and Mac Demarco to Seattle for three days of live music. The festival starts today and runs till Sunday at Fisher Pavilion on the Seattle Center Campus.
John Mulaney / Aug. 13 / White River Amphitheatre
He went from being a writer on SNL to one of the biggest comedians in the country. Funny man John Mulaney is bringing his "From Scratch" comedy tour to the northwest. He'll be performing tomorrow night at the White River Amphitheatre.
Ol Reign / Aug. 14 / Lumen Field
Want to watch some stellar soccer? Seattle's professional women's team the Ol Reign takes on New Jersey / New York Gotham FC this Sunday afternoon at Lumen field.
The Head and The Heart / Aug. 13 / Marymoor Park
They're playing a hometown show for the first time in three years. Indie-folk band "The Head and the Heart" are performing their first Seattle concert since rocking the roof of Pike Place Market in 2019. The band is playing Marymoor Park this Saturday night.
