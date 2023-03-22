John Mayer's 'Sob Rock' Tour coming to Seattle

John Mayer / March 22 - 23 / Climate Pledge Arena
He's one of the best guitar players in music today. John Mayer is bringing his "Sob Rock Tour" to Seattle. The Grammy Award-winning artist will be playing two shows at Climate Pledge Arena March 22nd and 23rd.
Seattle Men's Chorus / March 18 - 19 / Benaroya Hall
The Seattle Men's Chorus is performing "Motown & More," a soulful celebration of the greatest hits of the Motown sound and the R&B soul music that came out of the late 1960s. They'll be doing shows March 18th and 19th at Benaroya Hall.
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! / March 19 / Paramount Theatre
Do your kids need a day out? Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the PBS kids television series are hopping aboard the trolley for "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live." The show features new songs as well as fan favorites. You and the kiddos can see the show this Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.
Beauty and the Beast / March 20, 26-27 / Paramount Theatre
It's Disney set to dance. The Pacific Northwest Ballet is premiering "Beauty And The Beast" this week. The hour-long narrated production is designed for younger audience members and the dancing is performed by Pacific Northwest Ballet School students. You can see their production March 20, 26, and 27 at McCaw Hall.
