John Mayer's 'Sob Rock' Tour coming to Seattle

Mayer is taking his eighth studio album on the road to Climate Pledge Arena next week. #k5evening

John Mayer / March 22 - 23 / Climate Pledge Arena

He's one of the best guitar players in music today. John Mayer is bringing his "Sob Rock Tour" to Seattle. The Grammy Award-winning artist will be playing two shows at Climate Pledge Arena March 22nd and 23rd.

Seattle Men's Chorus / March 18 - 19 / Benaroya Hall

The Seattle Men's Chorus is performing "Motown & More," a soulful celebration of the greatest hits of the Motown sound and the R&B soul music that came out of the late 1960s. They'll be doing shows March 18th and 19th at Benaroya Hall.

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live! / March 19 / Paramount Theatre

Do your kids need a day out? Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the PBS kids television series are hopping aboard the trolley for "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live." The show features new songs as well as fan favorites. You and the kiddos can see the show this Saturday at the Paramount Theatre.

Beauty and the Beast / March 20, 26-27 / Paramount Theatre