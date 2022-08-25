Catching up with Joel McHale

The Seattle actor and comedian returns to his hometown roots. #k5evening

Ever since the 1990s, when he started out as a cast member on KING 5’s comedy show, “Almost Live!” Seattle’s Joel McHale has been keeping busy.

“I say yes to everything,” McHale said.

That appears to be true. He’s served as a guide to pop culture as the host of E!’s “The Soup;” a sitcom star, most notably on NBC’s “Community;” and a standup comic. Tomorrow, he’s bringing that standup act to one of his favorite towns, as he performs at the Snohomish Block Party.

McHale can’t wait to describe what he loves most about “Sno-Ho.”

“There’s a fishmonger there who I love. His name is Carl. The Firestone Tire place is amazing. There’s a Panera Bread that I’ve always loved. Four Corners Crafts. Let’s not forget the post office, Snohomish Brewery...”

He could go on.

“I have four more to go.”

Joel also has great enthusiasm for playing snarky characters, like an impressively awful human in the FX series “The Bear.

“I enjoy playing jerks because you kind of get to do anything you want, and you need them,” McHale said. “You need antagonists.”

We also need some reality fun from time to time, which McHale delivers as the host of E!’s “Celebrity Beef.”

“'Celebrity Beef' is just more of celebrities, and then myself, yelling at each other while cooking,” he explained

He’s simultaneously hosting a second cooking show for FOX called “Crime Scene Kitchen.”

“You go way into the weeds on how to make proper desserts and how to make them perfect, while not knowing actually what you’re making,” McHale said.

If it sounds like a superhero’s schedule, he’s that, too, on DC’s “Stargirl.” (He plays Starman.) The new season starts next week.

Future projects will almost certainly include McHale’s “Community” co-star and podcast partner, Ken Jeong.

“We actually shot a pilot together that we’re gonna sell, hopefully, and then we’re doing a bunch of standup here in the next couple of months,” he said.

So look for Joel McHale doing pretty much everything except taking it easy.