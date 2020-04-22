TACOMA, Wash. — Musician Jim Meck has been playing gigs for 35 years. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he had to figure out a new, safe way to entertain people from a distance.

"He has these ways of coming up with these crazy ideas," said Kimberly Meck, "He said, 'How about if I practice from the porch?' And it kind of blew up from there."

His sidewalk serenades, like the times we're living in, are something new.

"As a musician, I thought, well why not use music and see if we can brighten up the neighborhood?" Jim said.

During their local walks, along with fresh air and springtime weather, Jim's neighbors now have live tunes like Billy Joel's Piano Man and The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band to look forward to.

"It makes your day so much brighter and everything more bearable in this awful time," said neighbor Anne Chisa.

Despite the audiences they draw, they continue to follow the guidelines outlined by the state.

"We make a point to make sure that we say that there's not supposed to be a concert. Don't come for stadium seating or anything because of course, we want to observe restrictions for the coronavirus," explained Kimberly.

She added, "One of the key things for Jim is he's not just a musician, he is an entertainer. He talks to the crowd. And the crowd drives him and his music."

