SEATTLE — Chef Trey Lamont is bringing Caribbean food to Belltown with the Jerk Shack.

Whether you're looking for a whole half of a jerk chicken served with crispy plantains, or decadent mac and cheese, the Jerk Shack has something for everyone- including vegetarian and gluten free options!

The Jerk Shack is a 21 and older establishment, but if you're a family of jerk chicken lovers, you can always order takeout for the kids.

The Jerk Shack in Belltown serves delicious Caribbean food.

KING 5

Chef Lamont is inspired by his Jamaican roots when he dreams up new dishes. He's passionate about bringing Caribbean flavors to the Pacific Northwest.

"Because we have such little representation, and on the West Coast you're not going to get too much Caribbean food," Chef Lamont says. "And when I get to share my food, that means so much to me."

The Jerk Shack serves brunch on the weekends- mmmmm!

KING 5

If you're a fan of brunch, you're in luck. The Jerk Shack serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday. You'll be able to find delights like their jerk sausage and egg sandwich on a jalapeno biscuit.

The Jerk Shack isn't the only place to find Chef Lamont's cooking. He's one of the featured chefs at the Soul of Seattle on February 7th. But if you don't have tickets to that event, you can always head over to Belltown!

Jerk Shack | 2510 1st Ave, Seattle

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.