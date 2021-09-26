Deliciously addictive treats served at Renton snack shop

Jazzy's Antojitos & Gelatinas specializes in Hispanic and Latino-inspired snacks. #k5evening

RENTON, Wash. — Jazzy's Antojitos and Gelatina's is a bright and welcoming spot in Renton, where you can find some of the most creative and addictive snacks.

Many of the treats on the menu are ones often served by street vendors in California or Mexico.

Whether it's sweet and spicy or creamy and savory, Jazzy's Antojitos and Gelatinas is bursting with flavor.

Jazmin Becerra and Joselyn Chavez opened their business in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. The space had already served as snack shop prior to their arrival, but these young entrepreneurs reimagined the space and added their own special flavors to the menu.

Jazmin got her start in antojitos by making and selling her popular gelatinas around town. People often think it's ice cream.

"Ice cream is something that you eat before it melts. This would be something you prepare and keep in the refrigerator. When you grow up, you have birthday cake and you have your jello on the side," explained Jazmin.

The most popular antojitos is the corn in the cup.

It starts with a bag of flavorful chips, smothered in steaming hot corn and then drizzled with lime and the toppings of your choice.

They also sell fresh fruit cups topped with savory chamoy sauce.

At Jazzy's, they love creating special moments; and owning this snack shop is one of their own.

Joselyn was born in Los Angeles, but her parents are immigrants from El Salvador.

Jazmin and her family came from Mexico and she is a DACA recipient, also known as a dreamer.

"It's something that our parents have worked for us to get the opportunity to be here and they are new here. So it's something that I know other people are going to look at and say we can also do it," shared Jazmin.