Jane Lynch talks Hollywood Game Night's virtual show

DEVER: "Hello Jane can you hear me?"



LYNCH: “I sure can.”



DEVER: "Oh, thank goodness. I had the worst technical issues earlier and I was giving the finger to the Zoom screen. And the little Mac ball was spinning and I was giving it the finger. I was giving the finger to everything. But I've gotten it all out now."



LYNCH: "Good, such bastards those guys aren't they?"



DEVER: "I know they don't let you do what you want when you want all the time."



LYNCH: "Someone is in control of my tech and it's not me, thank god."



DEVER: "Jane, thanks so much for talking to us in such a weird time of course for all of us. Is it ok to laugh? Sometimes I don't know now."



LYNCH: "Of course you can laugh! You can always laugh. Even if it feels inappropriate. God gives us the gift of comedy and dogs. The greatest gifts we can get as human beings and we need to use both."



DEVER: "Tell me a little bit about this very special episode. First time you're doing it virtually right? There's gotta be some challenges to that?"



LYNCH: "Well what was great it was just blessed. It went off without a hitch.

I hosted from my home and the six celebrities participated from their homes and it really worked. It was fun, it was like we had a party. And I'm sure that's how the audience will feel. It will be like, we may be in quarantine but we went to a party."



DEVER: "And we should mention all this goes to support Red Nose Day, which you've been doing for the last couple of years. Where do the proceeds go?



LYNCH: "The proceeds go right to the coffers of Red Nose Day which is the brainchild and comes out of the passion by a man named Richard Curtis, a gentleman who's been doing this for years to lift children out of poverty."



DEVER: "Well thank you so much, Jane. Thank you for being with us, and me and my bad technical prowess or lack thereof. And thank you so much for everything you do."



LYNCH: "You bet and thank you. Appreciate it."