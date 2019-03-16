EVERETT, Wash. — Want an authentic Irish experience without buying a plane ticket? Look no further than The Irishmen in Everett.

This no-frills pub opened in 2007 by a transplant from Belfast. Barry Boyle says he takes great pride in educating his staff and customers about Irish history, food and drinks.

On the menu, you'll find traditional Sheperd's Pie along with Guinness braised beef stew, fish and chips, and homemade soda bread. The pub also serves its own take on Poutine with the fries covered in Guinness gravy.

Boyle also claims that The Irishmen has one of the longest running Irish music sessions in the Northwest. It happens every Monday night from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

You can hear traditional Irish music every Monday night at The Irishmen pub in Everett.

KING TV

The Irishmen is located at 2923 Colby Ave in Everett. It's open seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 a.m.

KING 5's Evening celebrates the Northwest. Contact us: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Email.

Fri 3/15, Everett's The Irishmen pub, Full Episode KING 5 Evening