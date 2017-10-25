TACOMA, WASH. — Collecting candy may be your kids' favorite way to celebrate Halloween, but more and more adults are collecting something even more precious.

Glass pumpkins.

For more than a decade Tacoma Glassblowing Studio has dedicated two days a week to making six thousand pumpkins for the seasonal glass pumpkin patches.

The pumpkins will be sold at multiple locations around the greater Seattle area this season.

Every pumpkin begins as a molten piece of glass. A little bit of chemistry, a whole lot of heat and a dash of magic bring them to life.

No two are ever the same.

“That life of the glass has its own idea of what it wants to be,” says studio manager Debra Colson-Jackson.

