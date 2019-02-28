TACOMA, Wash. — Is there such a thing as too many burgers? If there is, don't tell the folks at Spanky Burger and Brew on Tacoma's Sixth Avenue.

The family-friendly pub has more than two dozen burgers on its menu. Each one is made with all natural ingredients and spanked flat on the grill with a spatula. The toppings range from mushrooms and bacon to peanut butter and Jalapeño cream cheese.

There's also lots of options when it comes to quenching your thirst. The tap features a rotating list of a dozen local beers and ciders. The hand-spun milkshakes feature classic flavors alongside more inventive offerings like cappuccino and marshmallow.

The hand-spun milkshakes at Spanky Burger and Brew are thick and delicious.

KING TV

Spanky Burger and Brew is open seven days and is located at 601 South Pine Street in Tacoma.