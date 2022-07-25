Stunning views await the new owner of this Issaquah retreat - Unreal Estate

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — If amazing views are at the top of your wish list when buying a home, this property for sale in Issaquah sets the bar.



"This is a wonderful property in High Valley Estates. The property was built in 1993 and it's being sold by the original owner,” said Jay Kipp, broker for Realogics Sotheby's International Realty. "They worked very closely with Ralph Anderson, one of the most notable Northwest contemporary architects in our area. And as one of his later works, the construction methods here are really quite substantial."



"The entire home is almost entirely constructed with native Northwest materials. All of the stone was brought down from Skagit County and split on site. There's extensive use of vertical grain fir and in over 10,000 square feet of the home, you won't find a single knot."



"The main living area of the house is approximately 8,500 square feet. We've got five bedrooms and six bathrooms," Kipp said. "The primary bedroom sits at the end of a very long architectural hallway, and really functions as its own penthouse suite. The back half of the master suite is comprised of a very generous master bathroom with a walk-in shower, and oversized soaking tub."



Like to cook? Then you'll love the kitchen.



"The kitchen is really built to entertain and is a very special part of the property. The finishes are just extraordinary. There's a wonderful slate flooring, nice muted green marble countertop. And the showcase piece is that the countertops are actually heated," Kipp described. "Just off the kitchen is the great room which really is the heart of the home. It showcases kind of the expansion and contraction in the architectural design with the use of the vertical grain fir."



"Other spaces of the home include a wonderful billiard room, there's a wine room, we've got a full gym."



But the biggest amenity this home has is right outside the windows.



"The property and grounds are really where this home shines. We're on 10 acres, about four of which are pancake-flat on the south side of Squak Mountain here, which you couldn't do today. And that affords them football field-sized lawns, a putting green, room for a play space, gardens, and all the additional structures that are on site. The views from the home are absolutely extraordinary. It's unusual to have true south-facing exposure and a full 270-degree expanse."



So why just have a room with a view when you can have one from the whole house.



"There's always something new to see."